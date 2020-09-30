Portsmouth Public Schools announces free ‘Desks 4 Kids’ giveaway for residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools announced Wednesday a free “Desks 4 Kids” giveaway event for residents this weekend.

There will be 200 student desks available on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. in the I.C. Norcom High School parking lot at 1801 London Boulevard in Portsmouth.

The desks will be on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Desks are limited to one per family. Proof of residency in Portsmouth is required and a waiver must be signed to get a desk.

Desks do not come assembled but officials say tools are not required to put them together. They fit into an average size trunk and are age-appropriate for elementary students.

The event is sponsored by the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP). For more information call (757) 714-3710.

