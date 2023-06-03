PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a day full of pride in Portsmouth on Saturday.

Portsmouth Pride Fest ’23 took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Park near the Atlantic-Union Bank Pavilion.

The event kicked off with a parade and there was live music and entertainment throughout the day.

“Portsmouth Pride Fest ’23 is a celebration of love and acceptance, embracing the diversity that makes our community stronger,” said the event organizers. “We invite everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to join us in this festive occasion. It’s a day to come together, have fun, and show our support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The event was free to the public to ensure everyone could participate and enjoy the festivities.