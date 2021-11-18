Portsmouth police searching for suspect in connection with Motel 6 robbery

(photo: Portsmouth police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted in connection to a robbery at a Motel 6 in Portsmouth, according to police.

The robbery occurred on November 18 at the Motel 6 in the 1000 block of London Boulevard, near Effingham Street.

(photos: Portsmouth police)

The man is described as wearing a blue hoodie and blue hat, as well as khaki pants and tan boots.

Police did not make it clear what the suspect stole.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

