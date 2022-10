PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews.

In a release, officials said the teen was last seen on October 21, 2022, around 4 p.m., near the 600 block of Effingham Street.

Mathews is 5’03” with two-toned brown and blond braids. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored hoodie with playboy pants.

If you know where the missing teen is, please call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/1126.