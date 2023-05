PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven near the 700 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue on May 18.

The man entered the store and pulled a gun on the clerk before leaving the scene.

Police say the man is between 60 and 70 years old with a gray beard. He was wearing a blue ODU sweatshirt, a camouflage boonie hat, and a red mask.