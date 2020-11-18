Portsmouth Police investigating two separate shootings overnight Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left two men injured early Wednesday.

Dispatch was notified of the first shooting incident around 11:04 p.m. after an adult male walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. Police have no located where the man was shot.

The second shooting occurred around 12:58 a.m. after receiving a report that an adult male crashed into the Children’s Museum in the 200 block of High Street. Police say the man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.