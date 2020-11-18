Portsmouth Police investigating two separate shootings overnight Wednesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left two men injured early Wednesday.

Dispatch was notified of the first shooting incident around 11:04 p.m. after an adult male walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. Police have no located where the man was shot.

The second shooting occurred around 12:58 a.m. after receiving a report that an adult male crashed into the Children’s Museum in the 200 block of High Street. Police say the man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10