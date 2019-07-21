Police: Man shot several times in the chest, no suspect information

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dispatch says it was just before 1 a.m. on Sunday when they received that call.

First-responders tell 10 On Your Side that they located the victim in the area of Sebago Drive.

Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds his chest. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is off of Victory Blvd.

We are working to learn more about the victim’s injuries at this time.

