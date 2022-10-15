PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city.

It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man with a gunshot wound they believe to be life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital.

We are working to learn if police are looking for a suspect or if they have any suspect information.

Stay with us on WAVY.com for more breaking news updates.