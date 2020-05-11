Portsmouth Police investigate Dale Drive shooting Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dale Drive on Monday.

The call for service came into the Portsmouth Police Department at 2:26 p.m. They responded to the 100 block of Dale Drive, where they found a man shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials weren’t able to confirm the extent of his injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest posts