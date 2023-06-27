PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects have been charged in connection to the February 2022 homicide of a 17-year-old on Portsmouth Blvd.

Police have charged 19-year-old Cedric Rashad Davis Jr. with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cedric Rashad Davis Jr. D’Juan Raphael Jones Jr.

D’Juan Raphael Jones Jr., 20, has also been charged charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not identify the 17-year-old who was killed, but said he was one of three people who were shot that night in the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, near the Sportsplex.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail on unrelated charges.