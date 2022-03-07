Portsmouth organization hosting mentorship program to help curb violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is aiming to curb gun violence in Portsmouth by working to prevent it in the city’s youngest residents.

Stop the Violence 757 was started after executive director Monica Atkins’ son, Antonio, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

Atkins says she was already involved with anti-violence groups because her cousin had also been killed.

“I wanted to be a part of something positive. I wanted to give back and assist my community and do what I could,” she said.

Atkins says her son participated in that first event only to be taken from her a little over a year later.

It inspired her and two others to start the nonprofit.

“Some are called but a few are chosen. This is my purpose. Not saying that losing my son had to be my purpose, but this is my purpose,” she said about working towards anti-violence.

Just last week, 10 On Your Side reported that Portsmouth has seen a 56% increase in violent crime compared to this time last year.

City Council also held a special meeting to address crime.

On Monday, Atkins and the organization kicked off its mentorship program at Brighton Elementary to help curb violence before it happens.

“I want to pour love on them. Show them we care as a community,” she said about the students.

Atkins says the mentorship program will run on Mondays and Wednesdays after school until June. She’s hoping they will be able to expand it through the summer.

The program will not only give students a safe space after school, in areas what have been more prone to violence, but teach students about different career paths they might be interested.

Atkins says they have some retired teachers who are interested in helping out as well as professionals to pass their own knowledge around.

“We want to get an idea of what they want to be in life and give them skills to pour into them early on,” she said.

