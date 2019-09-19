Portsmouth Meals on Wheels, facing break in service, gets help finding new home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Meals on Wheels finally has a new facility to prepare its food.

Just one month ago, the Portsmouth Meals on Wheels coordinator, Tonya Chandler, told 10 On Your Side the organization had to find a new place to prepare meals after the former building they used was sold.

Fast forward to today, and Chandler says the organization is ready to hit the gas pedal once again.

That is because management with Beth Sholom Village brought the organization an offer, which included preparing food at their facility. Beth Sholom is an assisted living and skilled nursing facility based out of Virginia Beach.

“When he came in the door, he stated, he was there to answer my prayers,” Chandler said. “I am just so happy. I couldn’t believe it at first, I was taken back, and they just came through for us and they came to me and told me they would available to help out our organization.”

Every day, the Beth Sholom facility prepares hundreds of meals for its residents, but they’ve also been preparing for Meals on Wheels for Jewish Family Services for about 10 years.

Marcia Brodie is the Director of Marketing for Beth Sholom Village and she says giving back is what they do.

“We are a non-profit organization, so we certainly understand the need of serving others and we like to do our part, so this is just another way to do it,” Brodie said.

Now, five days a week, Chandler picks up the food from the Beth Sholom, loads the meals up in her car, and brings them to Portsmouth for 50 residents who rely on a hot meal and a smile delivered to their door.

“I am so happy, I am so happy. I’m glad we have a home now and that people are being fed,” Chandler said.