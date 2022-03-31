PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives have identified a potential suspect in a double shooting from last summer.

On March 31, 2022, police said they are searching for 44-year-old Melvin Bynum on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, discharge firearm within 1000 Feet of school, and firearm by felon.

These charges are in connection to a shooting incident from July 31, 2021. Officers were called to the 300 block of Carver Circle around 1:24 a.m. that day. Two adult male victims were seriously injured at the time.

If you have any information about Bynum’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Portsmouth Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.