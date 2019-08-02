Portsmouth man pleads guilty to prostituting teen at hotels at Norfolk, Va. Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man could spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in human trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said in a news release 29-year-old Timothy Gary Williams entered the plea on Thursday.

Court documents show Williams met a 17-year-old girl in October and the two began dating. A short time later, the teen engaged in sex acts with others at hotels in Norfolk and Virginia Beach to earn money for the couple.

Williams rented hotel rooms for her to use with clients, provided her with condoms and acted as security during appointments. The two frequently used drugs including marijuana and cocaine together, prosecutors said.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline in February received information that Williams was forcing the teen to engage in commercial sex, was physically abusing the girl and had assaulted her with a metal rod.

Law enforcement found the girl at a Virginia Beach hotel on Feb. 7. She told officers Williams had assaulted her with objects, strangled her, bitten her, and threatened her with violence.

Williams pleaded guilty to multiple counts of using facilities in interstate commerce to promote and manage the sex trafficking of a child.

He could face up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 4.