Portsmouth man calls road ‘too dark’ at night; city agrees to look into it

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man fears for his safety and the safety of others when he drives on a road at night.

He’s calling Victory Blvd. near George Washington Highway too dark and wants the city of Portsmouth to add more street lights.

Milton Jones drives this way about 2 to 3 times a week. When the sun goes down, that’s when the fear kicks in.

“Right over here, right in between you can see, it’s a light here and it’s about I guess 400 feet, 500 feet it’s another light and in between that area it’s very dark at night,” he said.

10 On Your Side’s Madison Glassman drove out to the area at night and saw quite a few pedestrians crossing in the middle of the street.

“It’s kind of aggravating because about a year ago, me and my wife were coming down and a tractor trailer had hit a guy,” Jones said. “I saw the guy laying out in the street. You know, the tractor trailer driver he was just — distraught you know. ‘I didn’t see him,’ you know he cried, ‘I didn’t see him. I didn’t see him.”

Police said that pedestrian died, but it’s still unclear if lighting was a factor in the crash.

The City of Portsmouth claims lighting was not a factor, but police have yet to confirm if that’s the case.

After that terrifying experience, Jones keeps his guard up while driving here at night.

“What put the icing on the cake about a week ago … two weeks ago, I almost hit somebody. I was kind of cautious because I knew about this area, so I hit the breaks in time to keep from hitting the gentlemen and he went across the street,” he said.

He hopes other drivers and pedestrians will be as cautious while driving on this stretch of road.

We reached out to the City of Portsmouth multiple times for comment, and they told us they will review that stretch of Victory Blvd. and let us know if any changes will be made.

