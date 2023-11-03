PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Humane Society is temporarily closing their dog adoption shelter for a minimum of two weeks starting from Friday, Oct. 27, due to a potential virus spreading.

A dog tested positive for parvovirus after being brought in as a stray. Currently, no other dogs are affected, according to the shelter. A virus among the cat population also has spread, affecting around 30 cats/kittens that are now quarantined. However, many cats are unaffected, and the cat adoptions remain open.

Here are some suggestions from the shelter in the meantime:

Avoid surrendering pets to the shelter during this time. Reach out the shelter to find alternative options.

If you find a stray, hold onto it, and utilize social media to find it a home.

Donate. Their Amazon Wish List show some of the items the shelter needs.

Send the shelter's team words of encouragement during this time.