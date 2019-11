PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were called out Tuesday night after a Portsmouth home caught fire.

According to emergency dispatchers, crews responded to the 100 block of Byers Ave. shortly before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, first-responders confirmed there was a fire at the location.

As of 8:51 Monday night. officials say two engines were still on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

