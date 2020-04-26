Portsmouth firefighters respond to Elm Avenue fire, no injuries reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3800 block of Elm Avenue in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.

As of about 5 p.m., the fire has been extinguished and crews are still on scene overhauling according to the fire department’s Facebook post.

No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news and no additional information is available at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories