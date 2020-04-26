Portsmouth firefighters respond to Elm Avenue fire, no injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3800 block of Elm Avenue in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.
As of about 5 p.m., the fire has been extinguished and crews are still on scene overhauling according to the fire department’s Facebook post.
No injuries have been reported.
This is breaking news and no additional information is available at this time.
