PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services dispatch received a call about a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the 400 block of Bobby Jones Drive around 2:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a detached shed fully engulfed in flames.

Almost 30 Fire Rescue crew members responded to the scene.

Firefighters attacked the flames and knocked the fire down just before 3 p.m. Officials say the shed was a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire.