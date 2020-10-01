Portsmouth drug trafficking co-conspirator sentenced following shootout

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, the Department of Justice said a Portsmouth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for discharging a firearm in connection to a drug-trafficking crime.

Court documents revealed 25-year-old Keith Earl Redman was a member of a Portsmouth-based cocaine and crack-trafficking conspiracy led by 44-year-old Charles Boomer.

The DOJ said the conspiracy was responsible for distributing large amounts of cocaine and crack throughout Hampton Roads.

Redman served as armed security for many of Boomer’s drug premises.

In September 2018, records showed Redman engaged in a shootout with at least two masked gunmen, when they attempted to rob one of the drug premises.

Redman shot both gunmen in the legs and prevented the robbery.

Police officers arrived at the scene and stopped Boomer, Redman, and another co-conspirator as they were trying to flee in Redman’s girlfriend’s car, the DOJ said.

During the police encounter, the officers saw that the co-conspirators were sitting on multiple bags of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash.

The officers recovered additional drugs and drug-manufacturing materials, and dozens of spent shell casings, from the residence.

Boomer was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.

