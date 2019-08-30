Portsmouth church surprises local teachers with catered lunch

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is giving back to the community by helping teachers get ready for the new school year.

L Jay and Keisha Brown with the Mount Portsmouth decided to help teachers at Brighton Elementary School after watching them prepare for students coming in next week.

They wanted to let them know the community has their back, so the Browns catered a surprise lunch for staff members.

Teachers also went home with some gift cards to help them buy much needed school supplies for students to have a productive school year.

Take a look at some of the pictures from today’s event.