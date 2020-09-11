Portion of I-64, High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake scheduled to close over the weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Maintenance is scheduled at the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake on I-64 East and West this weekend.
VDOT said I-64 East and West is scheduled to close from I-464 and US-17/George Washington Highway, including the High Rise Bridge.
The scheduled closure times are below:
Friday, September 11 – Saturday, September 12 from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Sunday, September 13 from 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
Drivers can use S. Military Highway and the Gilmerton Bridge as an alternate.
