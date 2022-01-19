Poquoson School Board votes to lift mask mandate starting Jan. 24

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson’s School Board voted Tuesday night to make masks optional starting Monday, January 24 for all students, staff and guests.

It passed 4-1, with two members abstaining.

The move comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order to rescind the Virginia’s mask mandate for schools and make masks optional starting Monday, Jan. 24.

However the decision had led to backlash, with 13 Chesapeake parents announcing on Tuesday that they were suing Youngkin over the order. They’re asking the Virginia Supreme Court to stop the order’s implementation to to avoid their children from suffering “irreparable harm and damage.”

Virginia law currently requires schools to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which currently recommends universal masking.

Many other school boards in Hampton Roads are also planning to discuss the matter and other COVID topics.