Pollard’s Chicken to permanently close S Witchduck Road location in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Pollard’s Chicken, a family-owned fried chicken staple in the Hampton Roads area, is permanently closing one of its locations in Virginia Beach.

The 405 S. Witchduck Road location will officially close on December 31, Pollard’s said on Facebook.

They say the pandemic has hit their businesses hard and are asking their customers to continue their support for the local chain, which first opened in 1967.

“Pollard’s has always been active in our communities by supporting all churches, schools, local charities, as well as being a major supporter of our local chapter of the American Cancer Society for over 22 years. We are now asking for your support.”

Pollard’s says they’re doing all they can to relocate the S. Witchduck Road employees to their seven other locations in the area.