McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A poll released Monday found an overwhelming number of voters say they will support candidates who will “restore order to the border.”

The poll, conducted by the National Immigration Forum in conjunction with the Bullfinch Group, found that 85% of 1,000 registered voters who were asked said they favor candidates who will put forth border solutions and work with lawmakers across the aisle to pass meaningful immigration reform that will address labor shortages, inflation and protect undocumented working migrants.

The survey found 92% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans want candidates who work to reform immigration and border policies. Support was equal among genders — 85% of men and women say they would support candidates with a border reform platform.

Only 8% said they would not support candidates who want to change border and immigration policies.

The most support — 91% — came from those ages 25 to 29, the poll found.

“As a major election approaches, voters are ready for politicians and candidates to put forward border and immigration solutions, not divide and polarize,” said Jennie Murray, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum. “The support for the parties to work together on balanced, targeted reforms has been consistent for the past few years, and these results are the strongest we’ve seen.

The question they were asked is: “Thinking ahead to the next election, please indicate if you support or oppose the following candidate stance on immigration: A candidate that works to restore order at the border, and believes it is important for Republicans and Democrats to work together to pass immigration reforms that address labor shortages and inflation, and protect people already here and contributing.”

“We need reforms that offer security and order without sacrificing compassion and human dignity. Americans want a different, more reasonable conversation,” Murray said.

