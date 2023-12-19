PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina have both ordered all state and U.S. flags to half-staff on Tuesday.

The order to lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 19 is to honor the former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and was appointed in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. She held this position until her retirement in 2006.

A private funeral will be held for O’Connor on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Washington National Cathedral.

Cooper released a statement, saying, “Justice Sandra Day O’Connor made history by becoming the first woman to hold a seat on the Supreme Court bench. Her pragmatic approach and consistent dedication to the facts are examples for many jurists and her legacy will live on.”

Youngkin posted on X, formally known as Twitter, after her death stating, “Sandra Day O’Connor was as trailblazing American who lived an incredible life. Her legacy on the Supreme Court was indelible, and her appointment by President Reagan as the first female Supreme Court Justice was an inspiration for our country.”

Sandra Day O’Connor passed away on Dec. 1 at the age of 93.