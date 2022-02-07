White House science adviser resigns after internal probe shows he bullied staffers

FILE – Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan. 16, 2021. Lander has resigned after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(The Hill) – Eric Lander, President Biden’s science adviser, resigned on Monday evening after an internal investigation uncovered evidence that he bullied subordinates.

“The President accepted Dr. Eric Lander’s resignation letter this evening with gratitude for his work at OSTP on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “He knows that Dr. Lander will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community in the years ahead.”

In his resignation letter to Biden, Lander took responsibility for his actions and said he was “devastated” for causing hurt to colleagues.

