What’s motivating local young voters to go to the polls

(WAVY) — We are witnessing a record-breaking election. Experts say almost 94 million Americans have cast early votes. That’s nearly double the total from 2016. That passion, which spans the nation, is also here in Hampton Roads.

Teens, 20-somethings and Generation Z are joining the parade to the polls.

But what’s driving them? What’s the motivation? Patriotism? Politics? Purpose?

“My ancestors and my grandparents fought for my right to vote,” said Blakely Lockhart, a senior at Christopher Newport University in Newport News. “As a woman and a woman of color, I do plan to uphold their values and all of the work that they did by voting in every election that I possibly can.”

Fellow CNU student Amir Sliders wants a change at the top.

“If you look at America right now, you’ve seen the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and a lot of those killings go unnoticed and unjustified. And I just think there needs to be a change in leadership to make sure that these issues are really dealt with properly.”

Change? Maybe in four years, CNU junior Claire Rooney said.

“I don’t think that our country is currently in the position — given our options of leadership — to be making drastic changes. I think that the change that would be made would not represent America as a whole.”

James Doppee, also a CNU student, said he’s passionate about education, an issue he believes the candidates for president have not focused on. Doppee is also focused on job prospects once he graduates in two years.

“I’m going to be affected by a lot of the policy and things affected by the things that will be put in place by whomever the next president is and the next round of electors. Those will affect me very directly, whether it’ll be with taxes or certain restrictions on different job markets that I want to go into.”

Hampton University senior Austin Sams zeroed in on the three elephants in everyone’s living room.

“The COVID pandemic, the economic crisis that we’re dealing with, and also the racial disparities … and the racial tensions,” Sams said.

Morehouse College sophomore Cameron Smith, of Newport News, reminds all voters that there are other issues up for consideration.

“It’s also those local elections that affect us directly,” Smith said.

Local and national issues are Myana Mabre’s bread and butter. And, yes, the third-year Hampton University political science major has cast her ballot.

“I believe that voting is a responsibility that holds much power in our democracy. The power lies with the people,” she said.

Latest Posts: