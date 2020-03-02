What to know ahead of Super Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WRIC/wavy) — Virginia and North Carolina are among 14 states gearing up for Super Tuesday — the most important day on the Democratic primary calendar.

When is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is on March 3. Registered voters in 14 states across the nation will vote for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Who’s on the ballot?

Currently, there are 14 Democratic candidates on the ballot, but half have dropped out of the presidential race.

Here’s who is left:

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Former Vice President Joe Biden

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

The latest poll out Friday from Christopher Newport University puts former Vice President Joe Biden ahead. With the support of African Americans, Biden won the South Carolina primary Saturday.

Voters should note that the presidential candidates who dropped out will still appear on the ballot.

Can I vote?

To vote on Super Tuesday, you must be a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years old, live in one of the participating states and be registered to vote. All primaries in Virginia are open, meaning anyone registered to vote in the state can cast a ballot.

North Carolina state law provides for semi-closed primaries, meaning that a voter generally must be registered as a party member in order to participate in that party’s primary.

What do I take to the polls?

When you show up to the polls, you will need to show a photo ID. The IDs accepted include a state driver’s license, a US passport, or a university issued Student ID. View a full list of accepted voter identification here.

When do the polls close?

Super Tuesday polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia. To find your polling location, click here.

In North Carolina, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.