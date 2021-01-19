WAVY’s Andy Fox reports on security ahead of Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The security perimeter at the U.S. Capitol stretches four miles out. The troop buildup includes more than 25,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen, working alongside federal agents, state and local police.
Security is especially tight, amid threats of unrest.
There are barriers up throughout Washington. Roads and bridges are blocked.
10 On Your Side Reporter Andy Fox and Photographer Jack Noonan are in our Nation’s capitol covering the historic event.
Watch Andy’s complete coverage of Inauguration Day from Washington, D.C. all day Wednesday on WAVY News 10 – both on-air and on WAVY.com.
Follow Andy Fox on Twitter and Facebook.