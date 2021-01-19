WAVY’s Andy Fox reports on security ahead of Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The security perimeter at the U.S. Capitol stretches four miles out. The troop buildup includes more than 25,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen, working alongside federal agents, state and local police.

Security is especially tight, amid threats of unrest.

There are barriers up throughout Washington. Roads and bridges are blocked.

25,000 National Guard personnel on alert for Inauguration Day 2021. That is more boots on the ground than in Afghanistan and Iraq. (PHOTO courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

Security is tight in Washington, D.C. in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Jan. 19, 2021. (PHOTO courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

25,000 National Guard personnel are on alert for Inauguration Day 2021. That is more boots on the ground than in Afghanistan and Iraq. And fences block entrance to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2021. (PHOTO courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

Outside the U.S. Capitol on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (PHOTO courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

Business boarding up in DC ahead of inauguration. Jan. 19, 2021. (PHOTO courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

The U.S. Capitol on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (PHOTO courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

WAVY News 10 reporter Andy Fox and photojournalist Jack Noonan on assignment covering the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Jan. 19, 2021 (WAVY photo)

