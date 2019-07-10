Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Warner wants to meet in-person with DOJ about Ashanti Alert system

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AshantiBillie_612828

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is looking to get an update on the timeline for the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert system.

Warner’s office said in a news release the senator has sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting an in-person meeting.

“I am disheartened that over seven months after being signed into law, I have been unable to get appropriate answers from the Department on the status of implementation,” Warner said in a statement.

The Virginia senator has previously asked the DOJ about the implementation of the Ashanti Alert system. In March, Warner said it was being delayed by a lack of urgency from the DOJ.

The federal Ashanti Alert Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of 2018. It seeks to create a system to notify the public missing or endangered adults, similar to Amber and Silver alerts.

A similar version of that law was signed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The bills were named after Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman went missing from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in 2017 and was later found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities later charged retired Navy veteran Eric Brian Brown with abducting and killing Billie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories