Warner wants to meet in-person with DOJ about Ashanti Alert system

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is looking to get an update on the timeline for the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert system.

Warner’s office said in a news release the senator has sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting an in-person meeting.

“I am disheartened that over seven months after being signed into law, I have been unable to get appropriate answers from the Department on the status of implementation,” Warner said in a statement.

The Virginia senator has previously asked the DOJ about the implementation of the Ashanti Alert system. In March, Warner said it was being delayed by a lack of urgency from the DOJ.

The federal Ashanti Alert Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of 2018. It seeks to create a system to notify the public missing or endangered adults, similar to Amber and Silver alerts.

A similar version of that law was signed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The bills were named after Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman went missing from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in 2017 and was later found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities later charged retired Navy veteran Eric Brian Brown with abducting and killing Billie.