VP Kamala Harris meets with select Virginia leaders to discuss American Rescue Plan

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to break the tie on a procedural vote as the Senate works on the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Kamala Harris met virtually with a group of leaders from Virginia to discuss the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday.

According to a White House news spokesperson, Harris planned to thank the group for sharing their ideas and concerns with her since the inauguration on Jan. 20.

In the meeting, she planned to discuss how the plan will deliver relief to those who need it.

The group she met with included:

Nadiyah Johnson, Wisconsin small business owner – CEO of Jet Constellations The vice president met with Nadiyah during an event with small business owners on Jan. 22

Marc Perrone, UFCW President The vice president participated in the UFCW winter meeting on Jan. 27

Ron Busby, US Black Chambers of Commerce President The vice president and Secretary Yellen met with Ron and US Black Chambers from across the country on Feb. 5

Mayor McKinley Price, African American Mayors Association President The vice president met with Mayor McKinley Price and other Mayors from the African American Mayors Association on Feb. 10

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, MomsRising Executive Director The vice president met with Kristin and other women leaders on Feb. 18

Dr. Samir Balile, Pharmacist at Giant Food The vice president met with Dr. Balile when she visited a pharmacy where people are getting vaccinated on Feb. 25

Danielle Romanetti, Virginia small business owner The vice president visited Danielle’s small business, Fibre Space, on March 3



Watch the full meeting here.