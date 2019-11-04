Voter guide: What you need to know before casting your ballot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, voters across the nation will head to the polls.

In Virginia, there are several competitive state races in the House of Delegates and Senate.

Voters will also cast ballots in local races for sheriff, city council, school board, board of supervisors and other local offices across the state.

In North Carolina, there are several local races including Kill Devil Hills mayor, Manteo commissioner, Dare County mayor and more.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In Virginia, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in North Carolina polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All Virginian voters are required to have a valid form of identification. If you’re wondering what type of IDs are acceptable, you can find a full list on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Photo IDs are not needed for any election in North Carolina this year.

Virginia voters without an ID on Nov. 5 will be allowed to vote using a provisional ballot. Voters who use the provisional ballot will be required to provide an acceptable form of ID to their local electoral board by noon on Friday, Nov. 8.

If you are in line by 7 p.m. in Virginia, you’re guaranteed the opportunity to vote. You must vote at the polling place where you are registered. Click here to look up your voter information.

Anyone not already registered will not be able to vote. Virginia does not allow same-day registration, but North Carolina does.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT IN VIRGINIA?

Head to the WAVY.com ‘Candidate Profiles‘ page to read and watch in-depth profiles of the candidates who matter to you.

You’ll also find complete coverage and video of the candidates on several WAVY News 10’s pages. ‘Candid With Kara’ gets a behind-the-scenes peek at candidates and their platforms; ‘Follow the Funds’ looks at pre-election politics and fundraising in Hampton Roads; and ‘Truth Tracker’ looks into the truth behind political sparring in ads and campaigns.

Click here for the complete list of candidate profiles.

Click here for information on the ballots in North Carolina.

FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS

Don’t let a lack of transportation keep you from voting. Several taxi companies are offering free or discounted rides to the polls for the elections Tuesday. Click here for full details.

Find WAVY News 10 on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wavy.com. Be sure to download our WAVY News App for smartphones and tablets to get breaking election night news.