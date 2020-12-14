Virginia’s 13 Electoral College votes go to Joe Biden

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia cast its 13 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday. The 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam thanked the electors before they cast their votes.

Electors also participated in a prayer and the Pledge of Alliance before voting for Biden began.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points. Trump held a campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters, but overall the state was not a focus of either campaign.