Virginia’s 13 Electoral College votes go to Joe Biden

Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia cast its 13 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday. The 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam thanked the electors before they cast their votes.

Electors also participated in a prayer and the Pledge of Alliance before voting for Biden began.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points. Trump held a campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters, but overall the state was not a focus of either campaign.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10