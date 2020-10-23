Virginia Tech professor breaks down final presidential debate for 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With Election Day less than two weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off for the last 2020 presidential debate Thursday night.

Several topics were discussed at the debate in Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 22, including climate change, election security, racial justice, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many are crediting the tone of the debate due to the Commission on Presidential Debates being strict on allotted times and silencing candidates’ mics during rivals’ speaking time.

The tone of the final presidential debate seemed to be calmer, according to WFXR News Political Analyst Dr. Karen Hult, a political science professor at Virginia Tech.

“It was certainly an improvement over the first presidential debate. Much more substantive, and for the most part, more civil. It also gave voters a clear sense of the differences between the two candidates.”

Dr. Hult says she thinks most voters have their minds made up and most likely won’t be swayed during a debate.

“I don’t think debates change people’s minds,” she said. What they may do is encourage people who have not voted to either decide to go vote or encourage them to maybe say ‘don’t go vote this time out.'”

More than 47 million people have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election so far.

However, Friday, Oct. 23, marks the final day for Virginia voters to request their absentee ballots for the impending election.

