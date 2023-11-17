NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Monday, Nov. 20, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Virginia Representative Bobby Scott will meet up to discuss multiple issues and accomplishments for the Hampton Roads region.

The first topic of discussion will be about lowering prescription drug costs for Virginians. This comes after the Biden Administration announced that all 10 manufacturers whose drugs were selected for price negotiation with Medicare have agreed to participate in the Inflation Reductions Act’s (IRA) Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

Both Kaine and Scott voted for the IRA, which allows the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to negotiate prescription drug prices. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that this will lower Medicare spending by over 98 billion over the course of 10 years.

Kaine introduced legislation earlier this year to protect patients from harmful practices that raise out-of-pocket drug costs. He also voted for the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act, which helps to lower drug costs, and his Patient Right to Shop Act, which helps ensure patients can access pricing tools to compare prices before paying for a prescription.

After this, Kaine and Scott will meet with Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander and other leaders from Naval Station Norfolk to view the site of a future Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot program project. The project aims to improve Hampton Blvd., which is a main access road to Naval Station Norfolk.

Nearly 2.4 million in federal funding was announced by Kaine to improve the road’s stormwater management system to boost its flood resilience and to improve access for military and civilian personnel.

Kaine and Scott were able to secure nearly 399 million for the Norfolk Costal Storm Risk Management Project as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.