RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has spoken out in support of former President Donald Trump after a New York grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday.

At 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, , March 30, Youngkin wrote on Twitter:

It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop. Governor Glenn Youngkin

It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) March 30, 2023

Trump previously endorsed Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial race, but later seemed to walk back his support in a 2022 statement on Truth Social, in which he said Youngkin “couldn’t have won without me” and that Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese.”

According to The Hill, Trump was indicted on criminal charges in New York for his role in organizing a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

This marks the first time that a president has been charged in a criminal matter.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen previously pled guilty in 2018 for his role in the payment to Daniels. Cohen has claimed that Trump directed him to make the payment.