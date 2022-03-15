RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will visit a Henrico gas station Wednesday to discuss his plan for gas tax relief in the commonwealth.

Youngkin will visit a BP gas station in Henrico at 12:45 p.m., where he will highlight the “exorbitant gas prices and rising inflation in Virginia,” according to a governor’s office news release.

In addition to discussing his plan for gas tax relief for Virginians, Youngkin will pump gas for visiting customers at the gas station.

