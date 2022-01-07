Youngkin taps retired Norfolk businessman for transportation secretary

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin participates in a debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has selected Sheppard “Shep” Miller III, a retired Norfolk businessman and member of the state’s transportation board, to serve as the next secretary of transportation.

“Shep will be an invaluable leader as Secretary of Transportation as we fulfill our promises to all Virginians to invest in roads, highways, and transportation infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth, so we can jumpstart job growth and keep Virginians moving,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

Miller, a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, received a B.A. from Hampden-Sydney College and an MBA from the College of William & Mary.

He is the former chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics, a defense-contracting firm, as well as a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council and the Board of Virginia Free.

In addition, he’s a member of the Board of Trustees of Hampden-Sydney College, Washington College, and the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges.

Within the Hampton Roads community, he serves as Vice Chairman of the Norfolk Board of TowneBank and is an Executive Board member of both the Greater Norfolk Corporation and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

Miller has previously worked with the Norfolk Economic Development Authority, the Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority, the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Hampton Roads, the Peninsula United Way Campaign, Hampton Roads Ventures and the Norfolk Rotary Club.

With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to fully building out his cabinet. His selections are subject to legislative approval.