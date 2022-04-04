RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s governor has signed legislation that officially extends permission for cocktails to-go until July 1, 2024.

That means Virginia joins the ranks of 11 other states that temporarily allow cocktails to-go, as well as 18 other states and the District of Columbia that have made cocktails to-go permanent.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States sent out a news release Monday announcing that Gov. Glenn Youngkin had signed House Bill 426 and Senate Bill 254, extending the allowance for cocktails to-go through the first half of 2024.

The council said the legislation will help the hospitality industry recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Virginia’s bars and restaurants can rest a bit easier knowing cocktails to-go are here to stay for another two years,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “This revenue-generating measure has provided much-needed support for local hospitality businesses and increased convenience for Virginia’s consumers. We thank Governor Younkin and the legislature for extending cocktails to-go.”

The bill as approved by lawmakers makes way for the third-party delivery license and has restrictions creating container and training requirements. It also directs the Virginia ABC “to collect data regarding the compliance of third-party delivery licensees with the provisions of the bill,” which must be reported to lawmakers by Nov. 1, 2023.

States where cocktails to-go are now permanent:

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Iowa

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

District of Columbia

States where cocktails to-go are allowed temporarily: