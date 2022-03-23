RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work.

The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that a special session will commence April 4.

The move comes after the clock ran out during the regular General Assembly session without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching agreement on the state budget.

Youngkin reiterated his position Wednesday that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch also reports the governor plans to push his tax-cut plan with a campaign-style TV ad that will air across the state beginning Thursday.

“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.”

