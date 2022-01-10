Youngkin announces his pick for Virginia health secretary

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of health and human resources, a role that will involve helping oversee pandemic-related public policy.

The Youngkin transition announced Monday that John Littel has been tapped for the role. Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees. He’s also worked in federal and state government, including as Virginia’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.

“Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin’s cabinet picks are subject to legislative approval.

The current Secretary of Health and Human Resources for Governor Ralph Northam is Vanessa Walker Harris, M.D.