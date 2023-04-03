RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced $4.5 million in new workforce grant opportunities.

According to a press release, the funds were awarded through the Governor’s discretionary allotment from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title 1 program.

“We are transforming how the Commonwealth delivers workforce development services to both businesses and hard-working Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Through these grants, we are looking for innovative and proven ways to equip more Virginians with the tools they need for a better economic future.”

The new grant opportunities will include the following:

Soft Skill Training: This project is intended to provide opportunities for innovative soft skills trainings for people in low-income and disadvantages, rural communities

Transportation to Learn: This project is intended to increase youth exposure to the benefits of workforce development programs

Technical Skills Training: This project is intended to increase the number of technical training offerings in information technology and healthcare fields

Youth Outreach and Marketing Development Grant: This project intends to develop and implement outreach programs that inspire high school to pursue skilled trades

Opportunity Grant: This grant will increase the number of participants in workforce development training activities statewide

The application deadlines the new grant opportunities is April 21 at 5 p.m. To find the application and more information about the grants, click here.