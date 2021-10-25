Youngkin and McAuliffe making stops in Hampton Roads on Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Both Virginia gubernatorial candidates will be in Hampton Roads on Monday as they make last second pushes ahead of Election Day, coming up Nov. 2.

Republican Glenn Youngkin will make various stops in the area, starting with a breakfast in Virginia Beach at 9:15 a.m. He’ll also stop in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight County and Suffolk. For more details, click here.

Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe will be in Virginia Beach to receive an endorsement from the Virginia Beach African American PAC, a “nonpartisan organization that works to educate and encourage political activism in the African American community with the goal of increasing representation in local, state, and federal government.”

That event starts at 10 a.m.

With both candidates neck-and-neck in the polls, McAuliffe got some help on the campaign trail over the weekend from former President Barack Obama, and musician Dave Matthews at another event in Charlottesville. President Joe Biden is expected to campaign for McAuliffe this week.

Youngkin meanwhile has been making multiple stops on a bus tour, though notably without former President Donald Trump. Youngkin in his push to appeal to more moderate and independent voters has tried to distance himself from Trump, who’s still considered the top player in the Republican party. Trump however has endorsed Youngkin and spoke at an event by former White House aide Steve Bannon that featured attendees pledging allegiance to a flag that was reportedly at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the insurrection. Multiple Youngkin staffers used to work for the Trump campaign and administration.