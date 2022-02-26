Youngkin administration rescinds equity resources, claims ‘divisive concepts’ are ‘widespread’ in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has released an interim report compiled by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow identifying and addressing “inherently divisive concepts” that she claims have become “widespread” in the state’s Department of Education and school divisions.

According to a release by the office of the governor, the report contains rescinded policies and programs that “promote discriminatory and divisive concepts, such as critical race theory.”

In the report, Balow shares that several equity initiatives from former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration have now been rescinded.

These include the Virginia Department of Educations’ EdEquityVA website and resources and an audit tool that was designed to guide school leaders in the push to focus on equity in “planning, resource allocation, and strategy implementation.”

“All Virginia students should have the opportunity to receive an excellent education that teaches all history including the good and the bad, prioritizes academic excellence, and fosters equal opportunities for all students. Our Virginia students should not be taught to discriminate on the basis of sex, skin color, or religion and VDOE policies should certainly not recommend such concepts,” said Gov. Youngkin.

“There is much work to be done, but I am encouraged that Superintendent Balow is proactively reviewing policies and practices around the Commonwealth,” Youngkin continued. “This is the first step in improving Virginia’s education system, restoring high academic expectations, equipping our future generation to be career or college ready, and providing equal opportunities for all Virginia students. As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and look forward to signing the largest education budget in Virginia’s history.”