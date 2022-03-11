York Sheriff Danny Diggs running for State Senate in newly redrawn district

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs is running for the Virginia State Senate after redistricting made his district more competitive for Republicans.

Diggs, a Republican, made the announcement on Friday. He has served as sheriff for more than 20 years, and has been in law enforcement for 45 years.

The former District 1 is now District 24. Here’s the breakdown of voters by locality:

Newport News City: 84,660 voters – 51.54%

York County: 52,982 voters – 32.26%

Williamsburg City: 13,910 voters – 8.47%

Poquoson City: 9,593 – 5.84%

James City County: 3,112 – 1.89%

The incumbent, Sen. Monty Mason (D), won the last election before the maps were redrawn with 89% of the vote.

Diggs said some of his priorities will include supporting law enforcement and giving them resources, cutting the gas tax and curb government spending, working with Gov. Glenn Youngkin to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools (which previous state officials have said isn’t part of the K-12 curriculum), identifying cost-effective transportation solutions to cut commute times, and protecting residents and institutions from flooding and impacts of natural disasters along the coast.

