With bipartisan support, Virginia Senate panel approves bill to make parole board decisions public

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Senate panel narrowly approved a measure Wednesday that would make the individual votes from each member of the state’s Parole Board available for public record, legislation pushed by Republicans after a report from the state’s watchdog agency found the board violated state law and its own procedures during the parole process of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979.

Vincent Lamont Martin was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for killing Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors in 1979. The Virginia Parole Board approved Martin’s release in March, as other inmates were getting early release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While his release was temporarily halted, Martin was eventually paroled in June. The Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) initiated an investigation into allegations that the board’s chairwoman and former chairwoman “violated Commonwealth of Virginia (COV) statutes and VPB policies and procedures regarding the parole of a specific DOC offender (VLM).”

The state agency found that the parole board violated state law and its own procedures, including ignoring protocols to reach out to the victim’s family, when it granted Martin’s release. The inspector general’s office turned over unredacted copies of the report to state lawmakers last month, prompting top Republicans to call on the entire board to resign.

The current chairwoman of the board, Tonya Chapman, wrote in a response to the inspector general on July 24, which was provided to 8News, that the report’s “conclusions are based on faulty assumptions, incorrect facts, a misunderstanding of certain procedures, and incorrect interpretations of the Virginia State Code.”

On Wednesday, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee passed a proposal from Sen. David R. Suetterlein (R-Roanoke) to have how each member of the board voted during the parole process “open to inspection and available for release, on a monthly basis.” The Republican-backed bill was approved with the help of three Democrats, including Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), the chair of the committee.

The bill still needs to pass the Senate before being voted on by the General Assembly.