Williamsburg officials encourage voters to cast absentee ballots; outline plan for in-person voting

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg will conduct its May general election for City Council on May 19, following Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to postpone elections by two weeks to May 19.

Out of the safety for voters amid the coronavirus pandemic, voting precincts for the election have been moved.

The city says voters will be able to cast their ballots at a vehicle drive-through-style election at the

Williamsburg Fire Department.

Voters will be able to drive into the second entrance of the Municipal Building parking lot, drive

through the back parking lot and drive toward the fire station.

An elections officer will direct voters to the appropriate line to cast a ballot for their precinct on Armistead Avenue. Voters will be assisted in their vehicles and a full staff will operate each precinct as it normally would during an election.

Out of safety and precaution, officers will wear personal protective equipment. In addition, election officers will clean and sanitize each piece of equipment a voter handled while casting a ballot.

During the process, the City of Williamsburg says all voters will need to remain in their vehicles while they fill out their ballots.

After the ballot is cast, voters will be able to exit out of the fire station and on to Lafayette Street.

To avoid lines on Election Day, voters are encouraged to cast an absentee ballot.

In order to vote on May 15, all voters must present a proper form of photo identification, such as a Virginia driver’s license, a Virginia DMV-issued photo ID, a United States passport, an employer-issued photo ID, or a student photo ID issued by a school, college or university in Virginia.

Officials say as city buildings continue to be closed to the public until further notice, the Office of Elections will continue to provide curbside service during regular office hours every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until May 16 to help residents register or request an absentee ballot.

For more information visit the City of Williamsburg’s website.

