RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that the Commonwealth of Virginia flag will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of a former Virginia Delegate.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise to honor Arthur Rossa “Pete” Giesen, Jr.

The governor’s order applies to the state capitol as well as government buildings in the City of Staunton, the City of Waynesboro, the County of Augusta, the County of Bath, the County of Highland, and the County of Rockingham.