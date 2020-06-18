‘White people need to listen’, says Virginia governor in NBC Nightly News interview

(WAVY) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sat down with NBC Nightly News for an interview that aired Wednesday night. The conversation covered the pursuit of racial equality after his own scandal.

Northam made headlines in February of 2019 after the surfacing of a man in blackface appeared on his Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page.

He claims the man on his page isn’t him, and the fight for equality isn’t about him — it’s about Virginia, the United States and the entrenched history of systemic racism.

Northam pledged to focus on issues of social inequalities following the scandal — and says he’s learned a lot.

In his executive order on Tuesday, Northam calls for a ban on chokeholds unless the officer’s lives are at risk. It also creates a national database for uses of excessive force complaints and calls for mental health professionals to be more involved in police response.

“What I didn’t realize and what I have learned is really that black oppression exists here, is alive and well in 2020,” Northam said.

The governor also shared that he thinks white people need to listen more as the country pursues racial equity.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Latest Posts: